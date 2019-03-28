'Several Motorists, Soldiers Killed', Hundreds Flee As Boko Haram Attacks Military Checkpoints In Borno

According to vigilantes and residents in the area, the terrorists stormed Miringa village, some 16km to Biu, the largest town in the southern part of the state, at about 6pm and shot sporadically at military personnel at checkpoints, killing several motorists and soldiers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2019

File Photo

Many people are feared dead while hundreds of residents fled their homes, as suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military checkpoint in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State on Wednesday night.

According to vigilantes and residents in the area, the terrorists stormed Miringa village, some 16km to Biu, the largest town in the southern part of the state, at about 6pm and shot sporadically at military personnel at checkpoints, killing several motorists and soldiers.

Abdulrahman Miringa, one of the residents who fled the area, said hundreds of residents passed the night in Biu, while the invaders exchanged gunfire with the soldiers for about two hours, non-stop.

"The incident started precisely at 6pm," Abdulrahman told our correspondent by phone.

"We thought it was a normal routine exercise by the military, but it became so severe and there was confusion everywhere. We stayed back till about 8:15pm. The gun battle was ongoing and we saw flames at the military base of the Command School. That's when I ran to Biu and passed the night there.

"Hundreds of people from Miringa fled to Biu. Both children and women are currently in Biu as I speak with you. I believe many may have lost their lives, because the road many travellers ply that route."

A vigilante source confirmed that the terrorists attacked two military checkpoints over a period for hours.

"Yes, there was an attack on military checkpoints in Miringa last night. They attacked both the Command School checkpoint and that of the Government Primary School. The distance is about 1km and the troops engaged them, but many lost their lives on both sides," the vigilante said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Nigeria-Based Journalist Arrested In Cameroon, Accused Of Spying For Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Suicide Bomber Killed 28 Traders At Local Market In Borno Town
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Twin Bomb Blasts Kill 12 Worshippers In Gubio, Borno State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram Suspects Captured And Interrogated By Authorities
Boko Haram Captured Boko Haram Suspects Threatened And Interrogated By Authorities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram Fight Against Boko Haram Terrorists Continues To Gain Momentum
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Four, Torches 50 Homes In Niger
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces Final Details Of Supplementary Elections In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ‘I Was Kidnapped When I Came To Nigeria’ — US-Based Nigerian Accused Of Fraud Clarifies Absence
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Adamawa State Supplementary Governorship Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Tempers 'Run Very High' Between Dokpesi And Nigeria Immigration Service
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Refuses To Issue Certificates Of Return To Delta APC Lawmakers-Elect
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agents Absent At Adamawa Supplementary Election Polling Units
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NASU Shuts Down LASPOTECH After 'Most Fraudulent Examination In The history Of The School'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy Some States Have Almost 24 Hours Power Supply, Says Fashola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Appeals Against Adeleke's Victory At Osun Election Tribunal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Lifestyle I'm Happy On My Birthday Because We Walloped The Other Party, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections APC: We Won't Intervene In Okorocha's Problem With INEC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad