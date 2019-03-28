Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!

Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised the Nigerian government not to increase Value Added Tax (VAT).

He stated this at the 11th National Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in Abuja to celebrate his 67th birthday on Thursday.

He urged the government to focus on increasing the tax net so that those who were not currently paying tax could be accommodated.

Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria's Minister of Finance, had disclosed the government's plan to increase VAT. She stated this on Wednesday, when she spoke at the public hearing on the 2019 budget organised by the Senate and House of Representatives committees on appropriation.

“I must say this to Professor Osinbajo and his team: Don’t increase VAT, but increase tax net to accommodate those who are not yet paying. Don’t reduce the people’s purchasing power,” he said.