Appeal Court Cancels NLNG's $57m Victory Over NIMASA, Orders Fresh Trial

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba of the Court of Appeal in Lagos on Friday set aside the judgement, saying the case should be retried before another Federal High Court judge.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2019

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has set aside a $57million judgement awarded by a Federal High Court to Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) against the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Security Agency (NIMASA).

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba of the Court of Appeal set aside the judgement in Lagos on Friday, saying the case should be retried before another Federal High Court judge.

On May 3, 2013, NIMASA had sealed off the facilities of the NLNG over alleged non-payment of certain statutory levies to the nation’s apex maritime regulatory with the aid of platforms from its former private security contractor, Global West Vessel Specialist.

“This course of action has been forced on the agency by the NLNG’s disregard and demonstrated unwillingness to abide by the country’s maritime laws, especially sections of the NIMASA Act that mandates payment of levies based on gross freight on exports and imports and the Cabotage Law," NIMASA had said in a statement. "Since its inception, the NLNG has cherry-picked our laws. All efforts to get the management to meet its obligations to Nigeria have been treated with impunity."

In June 2013, NLNG sought redress at a Federal High Court, Lagos, over disputed levies demanded by NIMASA.

Justice Mohammed Idris ruled on October 3, 2017 that NLNG was not liable to pay three per cent gross freight on its international inbound and outbound cargo and sea protection levy amongst other charges, to NIMASA. He said NIMASA was wrong in blocking the NLNG from having to its Bonny terminal for the purpose of enforcing the payments against NLNG

The maritime regulatory agency filed an appeal against the judgement of Justice Idris, who was recently elevated to appeal court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers In Shouting Match As CCT Orders Onnoghen To Defend Charges
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Straight To Prison! Ilorin Court Refuses To Grant Bail To ‘Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Wike Inaugurates Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Election Violence
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Judge Hearing Case Challenging El-Rufai's Sack of Kaduna Teachers Dies
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers In Shouting Match As CCT Orders Onnoghen To Defend Charges
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Omo-Agege Loses At Appeal Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri Survives First Scare Hours After Defeating Bindow
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Witness Reveals How His Boss Told Him To Release N500m To Ex-PDP Chairman Faboyede
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
How Ooni Of Ife's Ilubirin Luxury Apartment Is Causing Flooding And Water Stagnation On Lagos Island
Environment SPECIAL REPORT: How Ooni Of Ife's Ilubirin Luxury Apartment Is Causing Flooding And Water Stagnation On Lagos Island
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Revolt In Delta As Okowa Refuses To 'Settle' Governorship Candidates Who Adopted Him As Agreed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Tinubu All Smiles As Sanwo-Olu Receives Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Promises Christian Leaders: My Political Appointments Will Be Based On Merit And National Spread
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Straight To Prison! Ilorin Court Refuses To Grant Bail To ‘Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 13 Soldiers Killed, Dozen Others Injured After Stepping On Boko Haram Landmine
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad