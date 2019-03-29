EXCLUSIVE: 13 Soldiers Killed, Dozen Others Injured After Stepping On Boko Haram Landmine

At least 13 soldiers were killed and an unconfirmed number of them severely wounded in Borno State on Monday when they stepped on a landmine planted by Boko Haram, SaharaReporters can report.

The soldiers were moving along Gwoza-Yamteke Road in Gwoza Local Government Area when a military operational truck stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried underneath the road and destroyed the truck beyond repairs.

SaharaReporters gathered from a security source that eight soldiers were killed instantly while three more died subsequently, with dozens critically injured.

“A military Mitsubishi was truck struck by the IED device; the scene was horrible and the soldiers were critically wounded,” said the security source.

SaharaReporters saw photos of the shattered bodies, as proof of the attack, but they are too gory for public viewing.

The Army, though, has not publicly commented on the incident.

Boko Haram insurgents have recently stepped up their attacks in the southern part of Borno.