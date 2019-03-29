Rivers Govt Bans All Public Protests Till Further Notice

Announcing the decision on Thursday, Emma Okah, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, said security agencies have been directed to enforce the order.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2019

The Rivers State Government has banned all public protests in the state "with immediate effect".

The state government said the decision was in the interest of public peace.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, Emma Okah, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, said security agencies have been directed to enforce the order.

The directive was issued same day women in Rivers State trooped out in protest to demand the redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) posted to the state.

The women had threatened to march naked if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to redeploy the REC.

INEC had promised to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, hours after the protest, the Rivers State government issued a short statement that read: "Rivers State Government bans all public protests in the state with immediate effect till further notice.

"Security agencies are directed to enforce the order in the interest of public peace and order."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Leading APC By A Mile As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Leading APC By A Mile As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Our Govt Has Been Denied Loans Because Of Herdsmen/Farmers’ Clashes, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Abducted Channels TV Reporter Regains Freedom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Gombe Councillor Sentenced To Prison For Buying Votes During Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Upholds Kayode Fayemi’s Victory
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Rivers Women To Turn Up At INEC Office Naked — Unless Effanga Is Removed As REC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘I Was Kidnapped When I Came To Nigeria’ — US-Based Nigerian Accused Of Fraud Clarifies Absence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad