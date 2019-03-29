Tinubu All Smiles As Sanwo-Olu Receives Certificate Of Return

“Our resolve to lead the state as Governor and Deputy Governor is not about our personal welfare and that of our families, but a determination to build a state that all of us will be proud of," Sanwo-Olu said. "We will not disappoint Lagosians for the confidence reposed in us to lead on their behalf. We promise to lead a government that will be responsible and that will work for the greater majority of residents."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2019

Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was the most notable name in attendance as Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor-Elect, and his running mate Obafemi Hamzat received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at a ceremony held at the commission’s office in Yaba, Lagos Mainland, on Friday.

Clad in Agbada with caps to match, the Governor-elect and his deputy were accompanied to the carnival-like event by their wives, associates, family members and APC leaders, including the party chairman in Lagos, Hon. Tunde Balogun; party leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; and former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, among others. 

At exactly 11:30am, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Lagos, Ondo and Ogun states, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola, presented the certificate to Sanwo-Olu, charging the Governor-Elect to be magnanimous in victory. Sanwo-Olu received the certificate in company of his wife, Ibijoke.

Ogunmola charged Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat to pursue reconciliation and close ranks with their opponents, reminding them that tolerance of opposition remains a key foundation of constitutional democracy. 

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sam Olumekun, described Sanwo-Olu’s victory as rancour-free, noting that international observers adjudged the Lagos governorship election to be free, fair and credible.

Pointing out that 45 political parties fielded governorship candidates in the election, Olumekun, however, lamented apathy among voters in some constituencies. He particularly made a reference to Eti-Osa Constituency 1, which recorded a four per cent voter turnout — a development he described as unprecedented.

In his six-minute acceptance speech, Sanwo-Olu promised to lead “an all-inclusive government”, while extending a hand of fellowship to his opponents in the governorship race. He expressed joy that his victory was not tainted by violence and bloodshed.

He specially paid tribute to President Muhammadu Buhar and Tinubu for displaying “responsible leadership”, which “led to victory of APC in Lagos and the centre”.

He said: “Our resolve to lead the state as Governor and Deputy Governor is not about our personal welfare and that of our families, but a determination to build a state that all of us will be proud of. We will not disappoint Lagosians for the confidence reposed in us to lead on their behalf. We promise to lead a government that will be responsible and that will work for the greater majority of residents.

“Whatever happened during the campaign period belongs to the past. It’s time for reconciliation and the state must move forward. Therefore, we will not engage anyone or group based on their political affiliation, ethnic nationality or whether they voted for us or not, we are all Lagosians and we will run a government that will work for all.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri Survives First Scare Hours After Defeating Bindow
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Buhari Promises Christian Leaders: My Political Appointments Will Be Based On Merit And National Spread
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers In Shouting Match As CCT Orders Onnoghen To Defend Charges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri Survives First Scare Hours After Defeating Bindow
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Straight To Prison! Ilorin Court Refuses To Grant Bail To ‘Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Promises Christian Leaders: My Political Appointments Will Be Based On Merit And National Spread
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Declares Donald Duke Authentic SDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections No Election Petition In Adamawa As Bindow Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Fintiri
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gombe Councillor Sentenced To Prison For Buying Votes During Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad