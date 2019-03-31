Residents Flee As Insurgents Attack Adamawa Community

Another deadly attack on Kuda-Kaya has led to residents fleeing their homes in fear of being killed.

It was gathered that the insurgents attacked Kuda-Kaya village on Saturday night, setting houses and properties on fire.

Local vigilantes engaged the terrorist group leading to a heated exchange of fire.

Residents have fled their homes to seek shelter and refuge in Gulak, Mubi and other secured towns.

Series of attacks have continued to be unleashed on villages at the Adamawa-Borno border, leaving many dead.

A resident of Kopa, Garga Ayuba, who spoke to Daily Trust expressed fear on staying at his village, stating that there was no security presence in Kopa.

Another resident, who spoke with the newspaper, called on the military to deploy troops to prevent the unhindered massacre of people by Boko Haram.

"These villages and the connecting bushes are the routes to Sambisa forest and other hideouts of the insurgents. There is need to deploy troops to block these routes and prevent such attacks. The number of attacks on villages is becoming worrisome," he said.