Fintiri To Govern Adamawa With Few Political Appointees

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State Governor-Elect, says his government will not be overburdened with political appointments.

He dropped the news in Yola on Monday while inaugurating a 65-man transition committee to work towards putting forward a plan for a government that would not be top-heavy with political appointments, so as to deliver prompt socio-economic service for the people of Adamawa State.

He charged the committee to obtain details of assets and liabilities of the state, and to also work with a parallel committee to be set up by the outgoing government, with a view to obtaining an up-to-date general state of the financial stature of the state, which will help his government hit the ground running come May 29.

He said his administration would put pressure on local government administration in the state to work towards providing high quality service at the grassroots for the people of Adamawa.

"We expect the transition committee to proceed to recommend a functional, cost-effective structure and the composition of the in-coming administration,” he said.

"The recommendations should avoid making the administration top-heavy with political appointments at the expense of a modest-size cabinet to enable us deliver prompt socio-economic services to the people of the state.

"Considering the enormous work you are expected to do, we hope to receive as soon as possible an Interim Report so that, we can set the ball rolling. Our people expect so much from us and we will not delay in doing whatever we can to meet their expectations as soon as possible."

Fintiri told the committee to obtain detailed description of the structure of the government, its institutions, the number of its work force, those on the pensionable roaster, complete names of political office holders including members of the State Executive Council, Senior Special Assistant, Special Assistants, Advisers, Special Aides among others.

"The committee is to obtain detailed list of general staff by their Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), including their date of first appointment, rank and date of last promotion, salary grade level and a remarks column which would reflect additional information such as in-service course and out of station among such information,” he added.



"The committee will be expected to work closely with a similar body, which I believe the outgoing administration will set up.You are expected to obtain detailed information on the assets and liabilities of Adamawa State to guide us on the necessary decisions that will be made as soon as we come into office.”

The committee is expected to end its work before May 29, 2019.