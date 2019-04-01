If Chopper Crash Was Fatal, Kogi Govt Would've Been In Trouble, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said if the February 2 helicopter crash that occurred in Kogi State was fatal, there would have been trouble, even for the Kogi State government.

Speaking on Sunday during a special thanksgiving service to celebrate the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held at the old Banquet Hall of the State House, he said if those on board had died, there would have been too many assumptions on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He thanked God for his life and that of others who were also on board.

He said: “On February 2nd, God gave me reason to know that but for His grace we would have been consumed, when our helicopter crashed.

“When the crash occurred, for a moment there was complete silence. For a second, it occurred to me that if we had died, that is what it would have been – complete silence. But we all got out without a scratch. God delivered us.

“God also delivered those in charge of our security; even the government of Kogi State would also have been in trouble. We give God all the glory.

“I pray God will also be kind to you all also, that you will never be lacking in support, care and genuine prayers.

“God is surely worthy to be praised. I have no special qualifications to be here but exaltation comes from God."