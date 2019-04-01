Jones Abiri Regains Freedom From DSS

Jones Abiri, a Bayelsa-based journalist rearrested by officers of the Department of Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, has regained his freedom.

Abiri was re-arrested months after he was released after being illegally detained by the DSS for two years.

He was earlier arrested in 2016 on allegations of sponsoring militant activities. However, after outrage from local and international human rights organisations, he was eventually arraigned in court and subsequently released.

While in the illegal custody of the DSS, Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had filed a human rights suit on his behalf against the DSS. After his arraignment in court and subsequent release, in September 2018, the Federal High Court in Abuja awarded N10.5million in damages against the DSS.

But he was rearrested on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

According to information made available to SaharaReporters, the new charges against him bothered on allegations of treasonable felony and terrorism.

Although the details of his release were not available at press time, SaharaReporters learnt that Sam Ogala, Abiri’s lawyer from Falana & Falana Chambers, was at the DSS office secure his release on Monday afternoon.