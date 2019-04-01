Jones Abiri Regains Freedom From DSS

He was released on Monday afternoon.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2019

Jones Abiri, a Bayelsa-based journalist rearrested by officers of the Department of Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, has regained his freedom.

Abiri was re-arrested months after he was released after being illegally detained by the DSS for two years.

He was earlier arrested in 2016 on allegations of sponsoring militant activities. However, after outrage from local and international human rights organisations, he was eventually arraigned in court and subsequently released.

While in the illegal custody of the DSS, Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had filed a human rights suit on his behalf against the DSS. After his arraignment in court and subsequent release, in September 2018, the Federal High Court in Abuja awarded N10.5million in damages against the DSS.

But he was rearrested on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

According to information made available to SaharaReporters, the new charges against him bothered on allegations of treasonable felony and terrorism.

Although the details of his release were not available at press time, SaharaReporters learnt that Sam Ogala, Abiri’s lawyer from Falana & Falana Chambers, was at the DSS office secure his release on Monday afternoon.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Rearrested Jones Abiri Charged For Treasonable Felony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Gets Court Clearance To Make Fashola Name All ‘Corrupt' Power-Sector Contractors Since 1999
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Concerned Nigerians Condemn 'Gestapo-Style' Rearrest Of Jones Abiri
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Issues New Non-Negotiable Working Conditions For GOtv
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion #BringBackOurGirls: All Of Us Are Experts, Activists, But How Many Are Parents?
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Meriam Ibrahim Remains In A Legal Limbo In Sudan
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Innoson Insists: We're Taking Over GTB Itself — Not Customs Account With The Bank
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News HAPPENING NOW: Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Set on Fire After 'Killing Of Innocent Man Instead Of A Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics If Chopper Crash Was Fatal, Kogi Govt Would've Been In Trouble, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JUST IN: Troops Kill One-Eyed, Top Boko Haram Commander — Plus 15 Insurgents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Supreme Court Judgment A Disappointment, Says Jerry Gana
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Punish Those Responsible For Buhari's Loss In Anambra, Says APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Everybody Knows There Were No Primaries In Zamfara, Marafa Insists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Amosun, Yari, Okorocha, Ahmed After May 29
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel ALERT: Air Traffic Controllers Could Temporarily Shut Down Nigeria’s Airspace Soon
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Rearrested Jones Abiri Charged For Treasonable Felony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Pick A Christian As Senate President Or House Of Reps Speaker', CAN Writes National Assembly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police IGP Adamu's PA One Of The Beneficiaries As PSC Approves Promotion of 8,916 Officers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad