Rivers Police Explain Closure Of Port Harcourt-Aba Road Since March 9 Elections

The action was meant to "protect INEC office situated between Waterlines and GRA bus stops, its personnel and electoral materials in the office”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2019

The Police Command in Rivers State has said the continuous closure of the Port Harcourt-Aba road leading to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is in “public interest”.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Rivers Police Command appealed to the residents of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to show understanding and cooperation.

According to Omoni, the closure was not intended to cause hardship for the residents.

The Waterlines Bus-stop to GRA stop axis of the road has remained closed since the March 9, 2019 governorship and house of assembly polls.

“It is in the interest of Rivers; it is not intended to cause hardship for the residents. The people should bear with the Command; it is only for a while,” he said, adding that the action was meant to "protect INEC office situated between Waterlines and GRA bus stops, its personnel and electoral materials in the office”.

