We'll Punish Those Responsible For Buhari's Loss In Anambra, Says APC

Basil Ejidike, the acting state chairman of the party, inaugurated the 13-man committee at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the Anambra State capital during the weekend, the Punch newspaper reported.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a panel to investigate its loss of Anambra State during the February 23 presidential election.

According to the party, the figures from the state do not reflect the party's political standing in the state.

Basil Ejidike, the acting state chairman of the party, inaugurated the 13-man committee at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the Anambra State capital during the weekend, the Punch newspaper reported.

Speaking at the inauguration of the panel, he said: “We are sure of our popularity in the state; we were surprised that our candidate lost the election in the state.

“That’s why we have to investigate the reasons behind this with a view to punishing our members found culpable in this loss.

"Political parties are formed for the sole purpose of winning elections, and if we cannot win election, then we are not in business.

“That is the reason we have set up this fact-finding committee that will probe into what happened before and during the last general election, which saw our party lying prostrate, without anything to show for its existence and participation in the election.”

C.J. Chinwuba as chairman is chairman of the committee; Kingsley Ibe is Vice Chairman, while Dr. Peter Ogbuka is the Secretary.

APC had secured only 33,298 votes against 524,738 votes secured by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Fayemi: We'll Support Seyi Makinde Even If He's Not An APC Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics If Chopper Crash Was Fatal, Kogi Govt Would've Been In Trouble, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Amosun, Yari, Okorocha, Ahmed After May 29
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Supreme Court Judgment A Disappointment, Says Jerry Gana
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Everybody Knows There Were No Primaries In Zamfara, Marafa Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gbajabiamila Formally Declares Bid To Contest For Speaker
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram JUST IN: Troops Kill One-Eyed, Top Boko Haram Commander — Plus 15 Insurgents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Fayemi: We'll Support Seyi Makinde Even If He's Not An APC Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Rearrested Jones Abiri Charged For Treasonable Felony
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics If Chopper Crash Was Fatal, Kogi Govt Would've Been In Trouble, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Amosun, Yari, Okorocha, Ahmed After May 29
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Supreme Court Judgment A Disappointment, Says Jerry Gana
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police IGP Adamu's PA One Of The Beneficiaries As PSC Approves Promotion of 8,916 Officers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Everybody Knows There Were No Primaries In Zamfara, Marafa Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Concerned Nigerians Condemn 'Gestapo-Style' Rearrest Of Jones Abiri
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Gets Court Clearance To Make Fashola Name All ‘Corrupt' Power-Sector Contractors Since 1999
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gbajabiamila Formally Declares Bid To Contest For Speaker
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Jones Abiri Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad