Boko Haram Insurgents Raid Chibok Village, Cart Away All The Animals

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have invaded a community in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident happened in the remote village of Kontinyar, some kilometres from Chibok town at about 8:30pm on Monday night. Shooting sporadically, they looted the whole village.

According to a hunter in the community, the invaders went away with all the livestock in the village.

Narrating the incident, he said: "They came to Kontinyar village at exactly 8:30am last night and started shooting. We ran into bushes. When we came back, they had left with all the animals, including chickens. They equally burgled all shops and looted foodstuffs.

“We came back this morning and the whole village was empty; no single animal in the village. Shops were opened and emptied, although no life was lost. However, many of those who ran away are yet to return.”

In recent weeks, the insurgents have shifted their attacks to the southern part of the state.