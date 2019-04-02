BREAKING: Wike Takes Massive Lead In Rivers With Eight Local Governments To Go

At the count of 15 local government areas, Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had polled 426,369 votes against 129,855 votes secured by Biokpomabo Awara of the African Action Congress, leaving a margin of 296,514 votes with two local governments left to be announced of the 17 confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as ready.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2019

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has taken a very healthy lead in his quest to win the March 9 governorship election in the state.

At the count of 15 local government areas, Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had polled 426,369 votes against 129,855 votes secured by Biokpomabo Awara of the African Action Congress, leaving a margin of 296,514 votes with two local governments left to be announced of the 17 confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as ready.

However, there have been reports of results cancellation by INEC officials in some wards, while there are still six local governments where INEC has scheduled a rerun for April 13.

Meanwhile, INEC jas just announced in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, that collation will resume at 10am on Wednesday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sides With PDP, Refuses To Stop INEC From Collating Rivers Election Results
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Adjourns Collation Of Rivers Election Results Till Wednesday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Okorocha: APC Will Face Setbacks In 2023 If Oshiomhole Is Not Called To Order
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Purge Yourselves Of Bad Eggs, Obasanjo Urges PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Fintiri To Govern Adamawa With Few Political Appointees
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Collation Of Rivers Governorship Election Results
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Five Nigerians Arrested For 'Stealing' Dh2.3million In The UAE
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Saraki Explains Why Senate Refused To Confirm Magu's Appointment As EFCC Chairman
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME One Inspector, One Sergeant... Police Reveal Names Of Officers Who 'Killed' Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Nigerian Govt Officials Re-Looted ‘Nearly $900m’ Of Abacha Loot Through JPMorgan Chase
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Innoson Insists: We're Taking Over GTB Itself — Not Customs Account With The Bank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ogun Assembly Majority Leader Dumps Amosun’s APM, Returns To APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sides With PDP, Refuses To Stop INEC From Collating Rivers Election Results
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Tension In Abuja As Shi'ites Honour 998 ‘Fallen Martyrs’ In Tears
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Adjourns Collation Of Rivers Election Results Till Wednesday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Increasing Age Has Blurred His Wisdom, Says Abubakar Tsav
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Raid Chibok Village, Cart Away All The Animals
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Okorocha: APC Will Face Setbacks In 2023 If Oshiomhole Is Not Called To Order
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad