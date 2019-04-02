BREAKING: Wike Takes Massive Lead In Rivers With Eight Local Governments To Go

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has taken a very healthy lead in his quest to win the March 9 governorship election in the state.

At the count of 15 local government areas, Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had polled 426,369 votes against 129,855 votes secured by Biokpomabo Awara of the African Action Congress, leaving a margin of 296,514 votes with two local governments left to be announced of the 17 confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as ready.

However, there have been reports of results cancellation by INEC officials in some wards, while there are still six local governments where INEC has scheduled a rerun for April 13.

Meanwhile, INEC jas just announced in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, that collation will resume at 10am on Wednesday.