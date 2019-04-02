One Inspector, One Sergeant... Police Reveal Names Of Officers Who 'Killed' Kolade Johnson

The policemen have been apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary procedures.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2019

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed the names of the officers accused of shooting Kolade Johnson, the young man who died from a stray bullet shot on Sunday evening at Onipetesi area of Lagos State.

The names of the officers were disclosed on Tuesday, when the Police paid a condolence visit to the family.

Johnson was watching a football match on Sunday when he was killed by a stray bullet during a shooting by officers of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos Police Command.

The incident sparked outrage in the area, and the policemen involved have been arrested and are currently undergoing investigation.

Led by Zubairu Muazu, Commissioner of Police of Lagos State, the officers visited Johnson's family, during which prayers were offered during the visit, just as Muazu reassured the family of getting justice.

According to a statement by DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, the CP was accompanied by DCP Ayuba Elkanah, DCP Mohammed Ali, DCP Yetunde Longe and other senior Police Officers from the Command. He was received by Alhaji Remi Lukman, head of the family, in their residence at 1, Beco Street, Onipetesi, Mangoro.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police condemned the action of the members of the Anti-Cultism team suspected to have carried out the shooting and restated his commitment to ensuring that justice is done in the matter.

He stated that the men suspected to have carried out the shooting have been apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary procedures. He revealed their names as (1) Insp Ogunyemi Olalekan and (2) Sgt Godwin Orji attached to Anti-Cultism Squad.

The CP prayed for the repose of the soul of Kolade Johnson and also prayed that the Almighty God will grant the family, friends and well wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Head of Kolade Johnson’s family expressed his gratitude to the CP for honoring the family with his presence and his resolve in ensuring that justice prevails in the case. He commended the CP for the bold steps taken in exposing those behind the shootings.

He added that “I thought it is going to be a one man’s fight but seeing the Police High Command joining our family in this fight has shown that justice will not only be done to Kolade, but to the entire Nigerian youth. I am glad that we have a new police force which believes in justice.”

He described his late son as a peace-loving person and called on well wishers to remain calm and allow the law to take its cause. 

