Senate Committee Misses Deadline For Submitting Report On 2019 Budget

"Any Committee that refuses to submit its Report by Friday, we will empower the Committee to go with the Executive submission."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2019

The Senate Committee on Appropriations has failed to submit its report on the 2019 budget.

At the plenary on Tuesday, where the report was scheduled to be presented, Senate President Bukola Saraki called on the committee to tell the Senate why the report on the budget was not ready.

Addressing the matter, Senator Sunday Ogbuoji, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, said the report was not ready because some committees were yet to submit their reports.

According to Ogbuoji, less than 10 committees had submitted their reports.

He, however, issued an ultimatum to the committees, stating that for any committee that fails to submit its report by Friday, the Senate Committee on Appropriations would go with the submission of the executive.

“Our report is not ready because some Committees are yet to submit their reports. For now we have less than 10 Committees that have submitted. Any Committee that refuses to submit its Report by Friday, we will empower the Committee to go with the Executive submission,” Ogbuoji said.

Thereafter, Senate President Bukola Saraki suspended the plenary till April 9, 2019, and said the report should be ready by Friday, April 5, 2019.

