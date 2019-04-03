22-Year-Old Politician Commits Suicide In Anambra — And His Body Thrown into 'Evil Forest'

“The deceased until his death was known to be an active youth leader in Umuezekwe political ward of Ihiala LGA. He complained to me before this incident that things were getting harder."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2019

Alex Chikwuezie, a 22-year-old politician in Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State, has taken his life.

Chukwuezie, a member of Umuanasa kindred in Ubaekwem area of the community, had complained a few days ago about the misery of life.

A family source, who preferred not to be named, told Punch newspaper that the victim was a youth leader in the community since he left school about two years ago. He was also single and unemployed.

“The deceased, until his death, was known to be an active youth leader in Umuezekwe political ward of Ihiala LGA. He complained to me before this incident that things were getting harder. I advised him that it would be well. I was surprised to hear that he had hanged himself on a mango tree behind their family compound,” he said.

According to the family member, Chikwuezie had his Senior Secondary School Certificate but had no job.

“He tried his hands on business shortly after he left school, but the business flopped as soon as it was set up. Since that time, he had been in politics and risen to a youth leader in this area. He is a known politician in the area. His uncle died at the same age, some years back,” another source said.

It was gathered that the body of the deceased had been thrown into an evil forest, according to the culture and tradition of the area.

Haruna Mohammed, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident, noting that the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

