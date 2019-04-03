APC's Adelabu Challenges Oyo Governorship Election Outcome At Tribunal

In the petition, Adelabu listed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the first respondent, while Makinde and the PDP are second and third respondents, respectively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2019

Adebayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has filed a suit at the state election petitions tribunal, asking it to nullify the victory of Seyi Makinde, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adelabu filed the suit alongside his party, which was listed as the second petitioner.

However, Wasiu Adeleke, the state secretary of the PDP, said there was no cause for alarm over the petition.

He said it was glaring from the results across all the five geopolitical zones of the state that “Seyi Makinde won overwhelmingly and polled the highest number of votes and was subsequently declared as winner.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

