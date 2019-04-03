BREAKING: Finally, NJC Takes A Decision On Onnoghen, Tanko Muhammad

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2019

The National Judicial Commission (NJC) has taken a decision on the allegations of misconduct brought against Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), and Tanko Muhammad, the acting CJN.

The body reached the decision after an emergency meeting to examine the report of the five-man committee set up to investigate the petitions against Onnoghen and Muhammad. However, it refrained from making its findings public. 

“The National Judicial Council reconvened today in an Emergency Meeting to consider the Report of the Five-Man Committee constituted to investigate the allegations of misconduct made against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON and Hon. Mr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR,” Soji Oye, NJC’s Director of Information, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.

“Council reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr. President.”

More to follow…

SaharaReporters, New York

