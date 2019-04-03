Nigerian Govt Condemns Execution Of Nigerian Woman Accused Of Drug Trafficking In Saudi Arabia

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Diaspora, said the woman is the eighth Nigerian to be executed in such manner in the country this year alone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2019

The Nigerian government has criticised Saudi Arabia for executing a Nigerian woman for drug-related cases, describing the act as pathetic.

According to the Saudi Interior Ministry, a Nigerian woman, two Pakistani men and a Yemeni man were charged for drug trafficking, and executed having been found guilty.

The recent execution brought the number of people executed this year to 53.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Diaspora, said the woman is the eighth Nigerian to be executed in such manner in the country this year alone.

Dabiri-Erewa said 20 more Nigerians are on death row in the country for similar offences, while 12 had been prosecuted and are to serve various jail terms.

She said: "So we have had cases where truly they didn’t commit the offence. We have appealed to the Saudi authorities to make the trials fair, open and ensure that justice is done.

“Even if you are going to die, you will know that you die for an offence you committed.

“We appeal to Nigerians going to Saudi Arabia to obey the laws of the land. Even kolanut is treated as a drug. We will continue to appeal to the Saudi authorities to treat some of the cases with some form of leniency.”

