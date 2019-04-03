NYSC Threatens To Withdraw Members From Bayelsa Over Insecurity

Corps members are the national assets on national assignment; if nothing is done by the state government about the killing of corps members, we will withdraw corps members from serving in Bayelsa State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2019

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed security concerns on the safety of corps members deployed to the state for their national service.

Suleiman Kazaure, Director-General of the scheme, said this on Tuesday, when he visited the 2019 Batch A corps members at the NYSC orientation camp at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

Recently, two corps members were killed in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, by suspected armed robbers.

The DG threatened to withdraw corps members from Bayelsa State over this incessant attacks.

He said: “Corps members are the national assets on national assignment; if nothing is done by the state government about the killing of corps members, we will withdraw corps members from serving in Bayelsa State.

“I have come to see the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members in the camp and to assess facilities in the camp, but our major concern here is the safety of this young people.

“I want to draw the attention of the Governor Seriake Dickson because he is Chief Security Officer of the state. So, there is need for him to do the needful in terms of security of the corps members.”
 

