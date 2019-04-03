Uduaghan, Ogboru Challenge Manager, Okowa As Delta Election Tribunal Receives 51 Petitions

Emmanuel Uduaghan, immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congres, (APC), has filed a petition at the Delta State Election Petitions Tribunal against his opponent, James Manager of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as winner of the just concluded February, 23, 2019 National Assembly election.

In the same vein, Great Ogboru, the 2019 governorship candidate of the APC in the state, has also filed a petition challenging INEC's declaration of Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, as the winner of the March 9 governorship election. Ogboru had rejected the results of the election, alleging that the election was marred by rigging, voting buying, malpractices and snatching of ballots boxes by the PDP.

Also, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, the APC House of Representatives candidate for Isoko federal constituency, filed a petition at the state tribunal challenging INEC’s declaration of Leo Ogor, the PDP candidate and incumbent House of Representatives minority leader, as winner of the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in the area.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, Ahmed Gusau, the Tribunal Secretary, confirmed that so far, a total of 51 petitions arising from the 2019 national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections had been received from various political parties candidates.

Also, Gusau disclosed that four petitions were filed for the senatorial election, two against Manager, one against Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central on the platform of the APC, and one against Peter Nwaoboshi, the senator representing Delta North, on the PDP platform.

Gusau further disclosed that nine petitions were filed for the House of Representatives election, while 37 came from state assembly candidates against the winners of the election.