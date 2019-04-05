Inspector Olalekan, The Policeman Who 'Killed' Kolade Johnson, Arraigned In Court

Ogunyemi Olalekan, the Police Inspector dismissed for “killing” football fan Kolade Johnson in the Mangoro area of Lagos on Sunday, has been arraigned by Lagos State Police Command before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ebute-Metta.

Olalekan’s arraignment on Friday came a day after the Police announced his dismissal and handover to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, for prosecution.

Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Police in Lagos, had said on Thursday that the decision to dismiss Olalekan was reached after a four-day orderly trial that began on Monday.

“At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, was found guilty of discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; Unlawful and Unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK 47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237 on the use of Firearms,” he had said.

However, he also said “there was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji, to the shooting”.

Orji was therefore found not guilty, so he was discharged and acquitted.