Jonathan Appoints Ex-Anambra Governorship Aspirant As His Personal Envoy

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2019

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has appointed his former aide and former Anamra State governorship aspirant, Nze Sullivan Akachukwu Nwankpo, as his personal envoy.

Jonathan’s spokesman Ikechukwu Eze announced the appointment in a statement on Friday, describing Nwankpo as “a friend and trusted aide”.

“By this appointment, Nze Nwankpo is returning to familiar ground as he had been in the service of the former President since Dr. Jonathan’s days as Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State,” read the statement.

“He was appointed the Desk Officer on Niger Delta and Senior Special Assistant Special Duties to the President by late President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua.

“Nze Nwankpo later became Senior Special Assistant Special Projects, and Special Adviser Technical Matters to President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Mr. Nwankpo also had a sterling career in the Private Sector as a strategist and conflict resolution consultant, brokering peace between communities and oil companies in the Niger Delta for over 15 years.”

A graduate of philosophy, public administration and law, Nwankpo is also a University of Cambridge certified partnership Broker.

He is a Catholic knight of the Order of St. John International, and a highly decorated cabinet Chief of numerous communities in Anambra State.

He is from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

