Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation

Students and doctors from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) are currently protesting the killing of a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate and House Officer, Stephen Urueye, who was stabbed to death on Thursday night right in front of the LUTH gate at Idi-Araba.

Only on Wednesday, Urueye had participated in the convocation ceremony of UNILAG for medical students, but was stabbed on Thursday night during an attack by armed robbers on the notorious road.

He was rushed to LUTH but did not survive despite the best efforts of the doctor.

One of the protesters told SaharaReporters that they hitting the streets in protest because the Idi-Araba Road had become notorious for unchecked armed robbery.

"We want the Police to do something about it," he said. "We are doctors, saving lives. It can't be that our own lives are not safe."