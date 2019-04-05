VIDEO: Nigerian Minister Audu Ogheh Mocked On American TV Show Over 'Pizza From Britain' Comment

Audu Ogbeh, Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture, has brought the country 'international recognition', after a comment he made during his presentation before the Senate lamenting the rate of importation in the country.

While addressing the Senate Committee on Agriculture on March 27, 2019, Ogbeh said: "Do you know, Sir, that there are Nigerians who use their cell phones to import pizza from London; they buy in London and bring it on British Airways in the morning to pick up at the airport. It is a very annoying situation."

Ogbeh's statement generated a slight buzz on the floor of the Senate. However, reactions have extended far beyond the shores of the country, as Trevor Noah, South African comedian and host of 'The Daily Show', has taken up the matter as a point of reference.

Making Ogbeh's comment the butt of his jokes on his show in the edition published on social media on Thursday, Noah ridiculed the idea of flying across countries to get "British pizza".

Making his face into a mini-frown, tainted with a dash of mockery, he said: "You're telling me Nigerians are flying past Italy to get British pizza? While you're at it, why not fly past Amsterdam to get weed in Romania? Like what are you doing? This is so extra.

“So, the story is rich Nigerians send people to Britain to buy them pizza, which is such a waste of money and time. And also, I can't imagine what the plots in porn movies in Nigeria are like."

Audu Ogheh Mocked On American TV Show Over 'Pizza From Britain' Comment

Mimicking a female porn artiste's voice, Trevor said: "Oh no, it seems like I don't have any money for this pizza. How will I pay?"

And switching to a male voice, he continued: “You don't have money? I just took a $4,000 flight to pick up this, lady. I'm going to need you to put on some clothes and get some cash, eh. Boobs don't pay for pepperoni. Get some money, get some money.”

The video has already generated thousands of reactions in comments across various social media handles.

In his comment on Facebook, Chris Choho wrote: "This isn't true. We have Domino's in Nigeria. The politician who made that comment is a nut head."

However, other Nigerians have countered Chocho's claim, stating that there are people who indeed order pizza from Britain to Nigeria.

DeDoyin Yilu wrote: "Chris Chocho true. That guy is the minister of agriculture. Children of politicians are those involved in such act. He knows what he is saying."