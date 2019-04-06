Nigeria Immigration Boss Vows To Help Complainant Report Bribe-Seeking Officer To Anti-Corruption Agencies

Muhammad Babandede, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has promised to assist the man who recorded his conversation with a bribe-seeking immigration officer in reporting the incident to the Economic and Finical Crimes Commission (EFCC) or to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Babandede said this as a follow-up to a tweet from the official handle of NIS on the complaint. He also said the public have the right to demand justice when they are denied services or asked for bribe.

In a video that has since gone viral, a man accused officers of the immigration service in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State, of demanding bribe from him before his passport could be processed.



The man said: “I just left the immigration office in Port Harcourt where I went to renew my international passport (32 pages) and I was asked to pay N28,000 for three-week collection or N35,000 for one-week collection instead of the N17,000 specified on their website.



“I refused to pay extra and while arguing with the officer who attended to me, his superior female officer who overhead our conversation ordered me out of the office and insulted me for demanding that the right thing be done. When she noticed I had the incident recorded on my phone, she ordered her men to seize my phone.”



Reacting to this video in a tweet thread, the Nigeria Immigration said the CG had directed an investigation into the man’s claims.



“The Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede MFR, has received a complaint of poor service delivery in one of our service Windows in PH. Even though on official duty abroad, he's directed an investigation assuring that anyone culpable will be punished,” read the tweet.



“He further assures the complainant and the public of due diligence on the matter, and reiterates management's zero tolerance for unprofessional conducts by any of our personnel.”

The CG then responded: “The public have right to demand for justice when we deny services to them or demand bribe. The complainant has the right to report to EFCC or ICPC and as the CG I will assist him.”