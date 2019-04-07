Blade of Nigeria Air Force Helicopter Accidentally Chops Off The Head Of Aircraftman

ACM Ganimu, a member of the NAF team actively engaged in counter-insurgency operation in the North-East, was passing through the side of the functioning rotor when the blade chopped off his head.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019


A blade of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) helicopter on Saturday killed Umaru Abdul Ganimu, an aircraftman, in Bama, Borno State.

ACM Ganimu, a member of the NAF team actively engaged in counter-insurgency operation in the North-East, was passing through the side of the functioning rotor when the blade chopped off his head.

The aircraft was recovered and taken back to the airbase without any damage on tail rotor.

Ganimu has since been buried according to Islamic rites, at the Maimalari Military Cemetery in Maiduguri after his relatives were duly informed.

