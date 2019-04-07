BMO: INEC Acting Suspicious On PDP’s Server Claims

“This is most frightening. That INEC is not alarmed or bothered by such blatant claim by the PDP to have procured the hacking of its systems – whether it is false or not –is most worrisome.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019

The Buhari Media organization (BMO) has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respond to the claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it had access to the commission’s backend servers.

A statement by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, chairman and secretary of the BMO, respectively, noted that the silence was "most worrisome".

According to BMO, INEC's "deafening silence" on the claims by PDP is "suspicious".

The statement read: “This is most frightening. That INEC is not alarmed or bothered by such blatant claim by the PDP to have procured the hacking of its systems – whether it is false or not  –is most worrisome.

We would have expected INEC to swing into clearing the air immediately and distancing itself from such criminal conduct. But INEC has kept a deafening silence. INEC’s silence on this confession of criminality against it is not golden.

“It is suspicious and carries a weight of taint that must be called out. It can be likened to a scenario where a thief says he has robbed a bank and the bank remains silent on the confession of robbery against it, whether its safes and money are intact or not. Silence is very weighty in any such instance."

BMO said the claim that it was in possession of results fraudulently fetched from the INEC servers was “a hoax and only an exhibition of the innate fraudulent character of the PDP". 

The group said: "The so-called results did not tally with reality, with fundamental errors such as the absence of votes of other political parties that participated during the election. Still, we believe that INEC ought not to be silent in the face of such wild allegations.

“The very character of the PDP is one of fraud, dishonesty and malfeasance; it is not out of its character to have made moves to procure the hacking into the INEC servers by some of the Commission’s staff. Its Freudian slip of this admission of the stupid attempt, however unsuccessful, must be dealt with and addressed with all sense of seriousness. This, INEC has failed to do.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Elections, Tragedy For Igbo People, Says APGA Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Ridiculous To Suggest That I'm Indifferent To Killings In Nigeria, Says Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Babachir: Atiku Was In PDP But Seven APC Commissioners In Adamawa Were His Loyalists
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabs Fiancee Four Times In The Neck For Mocking His 'Small' Manhood
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Elections, Tragedy For Igbo People, Says APGA Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Ridiculous To Suggest That I'm Indifferent To Killings In Nigeria, Says Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Energy IBEDC Staff Dies After Electrocution
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Babachir: Atiku Was In PDP But Seven APC Commissioners In Adamawa Were His Loyalists
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Sokoto State University Increases Tuition By 100%, Gives Students Seven-Day Ultimatum To Pay
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad