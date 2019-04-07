BMO: INEC Acting Suspicious On PDP’s Server Claims

The Buhari Media organization (BMO) has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respond to the claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it had access to the commission’s backend servers.

A statement by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, chairman and secretary of the BMO, respectively, noted that the silence was "most worrisome".

According to BMO, INEC's "deafening silence" on the claims by PDP is "suspicious".

The statement read: “This is most frightening. That INEC is not alarmed or bothered by such blatant claim by the PDP to have procured the hacking of its systems – whether it is false or not –is most worrisome.

We would have expected INEC to swing into clearing the air immediately and distancing itself from such criminal conduct. But INEC has kept a deafening silence. INEC’s silence on this confession of criminality against it is not golden.

“It is suspicious and carries a weight of taint that must be called out. It can be likened to a scenario where a thief says he has robbed a bank and the bank remains silent on the confession of robbery against it, whether its safes and money are intact or not. Silence is very weighty in any such instance."

BMO said the claim that it was in possession of results fraudulently fetched from the INEC servers was “a hoax and only an exhibition of the innate fraudulent character of the PDP".

The group said: "The so-called results did not tally with reality, with fundamental errors such as the absence of votes of other political parties that participated during the election. Still, we believe that INEC ought not to be silent in the face of such wild allegations.

“The very character of the PDP is one of fraud, dishonesty and malfeasance; it is not out of its character to have made moves to procure the hacking into the INEC servers by some of the Commission’s staff. Its Freudian slip of this admission of the stupid attempt, however unsuccessful, must be dealt with and addressed with all sense of seriousness. This, INEC has failed to do.”