BREAKING: Lagos Fire Service Director Abducted With Six Others

Rasaki Musibau, Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, has been kidnapped alongside at least six others along the Epe-Itokin Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The incident occurred on Saturday night while they were returning to Lagos from Epe.

SaharaReporters gathered that the kidnappers blocked the Itokin bridge end of the road before abducting all occupants of the three vehicles.

Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and spokesman of the Police in Lagos, confirmed the incident, saying: "Seven people were kidnapped. They were in three different vehicles, a Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla and Opel jeep. We searched and saw some items belonging to the victims, one of them is the Lagos Fire Service Director.

”Those abducted include: Rasaki Musibau (Director of Fire Service in Lagos State), Mufutau Adams (a management staff of the Fire Service), Mrs. Funmilayo Adelumo and Asiogu Martha. Others are, Lasisi Muka, and two others.

“Vehicles recovered from the scene include a Toyota Sienna, a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Jeep. The CP in company with Tactical Units Commanders visited the crime scene in the early hours of Sunday.

“Investigation has commenced into this incident. The CP has also deployed Special Forces and tasked them to rescue the victims, arrest the perpetrators. Effort is ongoing.”

He assured the family of the victims that the Command would ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

Saturday’s incident comes a little over a month after Samson Ajijedidun, Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in the area, was kidnapped by criminals, and only released after the payment of ransom.