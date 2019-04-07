BREAKING: Lagos Fire Service Director Abducted With Six Others

SaharaReporters gathered that the kidnappers blocked the Itokin bridge end of the road before abducting all occupants of the three vehicles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019

Rasaki Musibau, Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, has been kidnapped alongside at least six others along the Epe-Itokin Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The incident occurred on Saturday night while they were returning to Lagos from Epe.

SaharaReporters gathered that the kidnappers blocked the Itokin bridge end of the road before abducting all occupants of the three vehicles.

Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and spokesman of the Police in Lagos, confirmed the incident, saying: "Seven people were kidnapped. They were in three different vehicles, a Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla and Opel jeep. We searched and saw some items belonging to the victims, one of them is the Lagos Fire Service Director.

”Those abducted include: Rasaki Musibau (Director of Fire Service in Lagos State), Mufutau Adams (a management staff of the Fire Service), Mrs. Funmilayo Adelumo and Asiogu Martha. Others are, Lasisi Muka, and two others.

“Vehicles recovered from the scene include a Toyota Sienna, a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Jeep. The CP in company with Tactical Units Commanders visited the crime scene in the early hours of Sunday.

“Investigation has commenced into this incident. The CP has also deployed Special Forces and tasked them to rescue the victims, arrest the perpetrators. Effort is ongoing.”

He assured the family of the victims that the Command would ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

Saturday’s incident comes a little over a month after Samson Ajijedidun, Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in the area, was kidnapped by criminals, and only released after the payment of ransom.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Station Torched As Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Two Residents in Kaduna
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Everyone Knows The Penalty For Drugs Is Death' — Saudi Arabia Defends Execution of Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabs Fiancee Four Times In The Neck For Mocking His 'Small' Manhood
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Father Of Local Government Chairman In Bayelsa Kidnapped By Seven Heavily-Armed Gunmen
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Blade of Nigeria Air Force Helicopter Accidentally Chops Off The Head Of Aircraftman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BMO: INEC Acting Suspicious On PDP’s Server Claims
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Elections, Tragedy For Igbo People, Says APGA Chairman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Station Torched As Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Two Residents in Kaduna
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore Gives Account Of How Publicly-Raised Campaign Funds Were Spent
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Energy IBEDC Staff Dies After Electrocution
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Blood-Thirsty Demons Of Zamfara (II): Killing For Fun, Kidnapping For Ransom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Everyone Knows The Penalty For Drugs Is Death' — Saudi Arabia Defends Execution of Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Ridiculous To Suggest That I'm Indifferent To Killings In Nigeria, Says Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Urged To Actualise Jonathan's Almajiri Integration Initiative
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad