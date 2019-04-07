Buhari Urged To Actualise Jonathan's Almajiri Integration Initiative

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019

The Nigerian government has been warned to act fast and integrate Almajiri boys into the conventional school system, in order to stem the tide of violence and extremism in the country.

A coalition of groups made the call in the aftermath of escalating violent crimes in the country, urging President Muhammadu Buhari "to actualise President Goodluck Jonathan's Almajiri integration initiative".

SaharaReporters gathered that currently, Adamawa State is home to an estimated 200,000 Almajiri destitute children, most of them coming from neighboring Yobe, Gombe and Bauchi states.

They are part of UNICEF's annual report on Nigeria, which puts 2,711,767 as the number of almajiris from the North-East, representing 25 per cent of the total 9.5 million Almajiri population  in Nigeria.

The implication is that the Almajiri population represents 72 per cent of the country's 13.2 million out-of-school children.

Almajiri tutorial system provides exclusive Islamic education to children from age four, many of them separated from their parents at that early age.

Iliyasu Usman, Project Manager of 'Almajiri Is Also A Child', made the appeal while launching an advocacy for the vulnerable children in Yola on Saturday.

He said Yola was chosen to kick-start the advocacy due to its large number of Almajiri tutorial system.

At the launch, over 500 Almajiris attended and went home with a pair of bathroom slippers each.

usman further noted that his group embarked on the campaign in view of the direct involvement of "Almajiris in the alarming rate of violent extremism".

However, with the advent of extremism, the Almajiri system has been identified as manpower source for non-state armed groups such as Boko Haram and other criminal gangs.

He lamented that Almajiris, who are victims of social neglect, are also vulnerable to drug-related offences and exploitation by evil elements.

Usman expressed optimism that addressing the Almajiri menace will go a long way in depleting the manpower base of Boko Haram and other violent groups.

Only recently, 'Shilla-Boys', a local terror group that specialized in petty thieving, like bag snatching, was touted as being notorious for recruiting Almajiris into their ranks.The Nigerian government has been warned to act fast and integrate Almajiri boys into the conventional school system, in order to stem the tide of violence and extremism in the country.

