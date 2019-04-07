Police Station Torched As Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Two Residents in Kaduna

According to witnesses, the gunmen arrived the community on motorbikes at about 5:00am, fully armed with AK-47, and started shooting sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019

At least four people — two policemen and two residents — lost their lives when suspected bandits burnt down a police station in Kakangi village, Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna state.

Meanwhile, those who sustained injuries in the attack have been taken to the hospital for prompt treatment.

Ibrahim Nagwari, Chairman of the Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance (BVSGG), also corroborated the account of the eyewitness.

Nagwari said the security situation in the community had worsened, owing to activities of the bandits.

"Security situation has worsened due to armed banditry and kidnapping,," he said. "Many communities particularly along Birnin-Gwari Funtua had deserted their homes and taken refuge in Birnin-Gwari and elsewhere."

SaharaReporters, New York

