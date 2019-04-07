Sowore Gives Account Of How Publicly-Raised Campaign Funds Were Spent

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the just concluded general election, has given detailed account of expenditure from public funds he solicited to fund his presidential ambition.



In a detailed infograph released on Sunday, the Sowore 2019 Campaign Organisation revealed that it had spent a grand total of N157,884,936.98 for its campaign activities.



The campaign, which spanned 50 weeks, and cut across 36 states in over 15 countries detailed its expenses to include townhall rentals, which gulped N9.8million for event centres and N3.2million for accessories.

Others include caravan rentals for N8.1million, travel costs N5.5million, mobilisation of attendees N20.2million, refreshment for attendees N3.3million, accommodation of candidate and team members N4.2million, and security and Intellegence N740,000.



Sowore raised monies publicly through a GoFundMe account and a Zenith Bank Account. SOWORE 2019 SOA new.pdf Sowore Releases Account Statement Detailing Campaign Spending of Publicly Raised Funds



Recounting his experience and the need for accountability through a statement, human rights activist Sowore said: "A little over one year ago, we embarked on a remarkable journey aimed at rescuing Nigeria from 58 years of inept leadership, returning power to the Nigerian people and setting our nation on a path to progress and growth.



"Our campaign birthed a global movement that brought Nigerians together in a way that had never been seen before. We staged hundreds of events in Nigeria and around the world, giving voice to the powerful yearnings of our people for true and positive change.



"Thousands of you donated your time, skills, energy and funds to our epic campaign. This document is a thorough accounting of the funds that were donated and the uses to which they were put by the campaign. Only the financial donations that were received are captured in this document.



"Although the tens of thousands of volunteer hours that many of you put into the Sowore 2019 effort might never be captured on paper, the impact of those donations-in-kind were felt all over Nigeria. To all those who gave generously of their time and energies, we say THANK YOU. Stand with us as we continue to work towards Taking Nigeria back."