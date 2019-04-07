Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed

Quote me: he is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019

Kadaria Ahmed, a veteran broadcast journalist and writer, says Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State is the most useless Governor in the history of Nigeria.

Ahmed stated this while addressing pressmen in Abuja, during a protest against the ineffectiveness of both Zamfara State government and the Federal Government on the incessant killings in the state.

When asked what she thought of the efforts of the state government in addressing the issue, she said: "As far as I am concerned, that Governor is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria.

"Quote me: he is the most useless Governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer. So, I don't know what he is still doing in office; he doesn't care.

"He only cares about the people of Zamfara when it comes to politics. The fact that they are getting killed does not concern him. He lives most of his time here in Abuja. How can you govern a state for eight years from Abuja? What sort of leadership is that? We are so happy he is on his way out.

"He is hopeless as a leader. He has not done well for our people. Under him, Zamfara has deteriorated."

The veteran said she grew up in Zamfara State, stating that the state has lost the peace and prosperity she used to know.

She called on Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state.

"We are calling in President Muhammadu Buhari to show the people of Zamfara the same regards they have shown him. For two elections, they have come out in large numbers to vote for him. Can he also show that he cares about them?" Ahmed asked.

Zamfara State has been under attack by bandits who kill and kidnap people, as well as burn down farms and houses.

