Adamawa Election Petition Tribunal Begins Sitting Without Governorship Petition

The Adamawa State Election Petition Tribunal began its inaugural sitting in Yola on Monday, warning the public that it "will not condone interference from anybody".

Presiding over the inaugural sitting, Justice S. M. Akanbi said a total of 19 petitions were received, two for Senate, seven for House of Representatives, and 10 for State House of Assembly.

However, he announced that the tribunal was yet to receive a petition arising from the conduct of the governorship election concluded on March 28, 2019.

Justice Akanbi solicited the "cooperation of the bar, media and security agencies for the success of the tribunal".

Aji Kamale, Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Adamawa State chapter, pledged the cooperation of the bar, while Barr. Tahir Shehu, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), prayed the tribunal to ensure justice for all.

Bala Silas Sanga, Adamawa State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of the state, was conspicuously absent at the sitting.