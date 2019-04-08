Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2019

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, has confirmed the identity of three of the four students that died in a sex romp.

Uche Nwelue, Public Relations Officer of the institution, said the school checked its database and was able to confirm the academic status of the students.

Three students died after engaging in a sex romp induced by hard drugs.

The incident happened at the Sunshine Castle Hostel, Ihiagwa, a hostel near the school.

Nwelue said the female student involved in the escapade was not a student of the institution.

He said: “I can now confirm to you that all the three boys, who took part in the alleged sex incident after an alleged drug overdose, were students of the university.

“The only female among them is not our student; she is from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede. That is the true situation of things as it concerns the studentship of the victims.”

He said that the university would not take any action as the action happened outside the school premises.

“The university is actually handicapped as it relates to this matter. The incident happened outside of the campus of the university. We do not have control over their lifestyle outside the campus. Moreover, the school has rules and regulations guiding every student here. If any of them breaks it, we will punish him/her once he/she comes back to school.”

He advised parents to watch and encourage their children to stay on campus, adding that it would make them more serious and dedicated to their studies.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

