JAMB Records 4.01 Per cent Drop in Applications

This, it said, represented about 4.01 per cent drop in comparison to the total applications received in 2017. According to the figures, candidates admitted in 2018 were 549,763 as against the 566,719 admitted candidates in 2017.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2019

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) recorded a 4.01 percent drop in the applications received in 2018. 

The NIBS, in a statement on its website, based on its JAMB Applications and Admitted Candidates by State and Gender within Faculty Data (2017-2018), stated that applications received in 2018 were 1.65 million as against the 1.72million received in 2017.

This, it said, represented about 4.01 per cent drop in comparison to the total applications received in 2017.

According to the figures, candidates admitted in 2018 were 549,763 as against the 566,719 admitted candidates in 2017.

The report said the fall in total admitted candidates in 2018 was about 2.99 per cent, compared to the  total admitted candidates in 2017.

A further breakdown of the data based on gender showed that 902,176 applications received in 2018 were males, while 750,951 applications received were from female applicants.

However, in 2017, according to the bureau, 952,436 applications received in 2017 were from males while the remaining 769,833 appliccations received were from female applicants.

in 2018, the bureau also said 302,183 male candidates were admitted as against 315,678 male candidates admitted in 2018 and 251,041 female  candidates admitted in 2017.

Data for the report was supplied administratively by JAMB, while it was verified and validated by NBS.

NBS, however, made it clear that data in the report is restricted to test-based admissions and does not cover admissions not determined by official tests and examination conducted by JAMB.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME UNILAG Women Society School Suspends Teacher Over Defilement Of Four-year-old Pupil
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME SUBEB Folds Arms Six Months After Investigation Exposing Massive Malpractice At Lagos Common Entrance Centre
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Education Kebbi Spends N280m Monthly On School Feeding, N2bn On Furniture
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Ibadan Poly Shut Down Over Violence
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Education SERAP Gives Okowa Seven Days To Explain Actual Spending On Education — Because Of Success Adegor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Blade of Nigeria Air Force Helicopter Accidentally Chops Off The Head Of Aircraftman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Osinbajo In Closed-Door Meeting With APC Rebel Ali Ndume
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Refuse To Release Businessman After Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Six Gunned Down As Robbers Hit The Only Commercial Bank In Ondo Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Me? Step Down?' — Osinbajo Fails To Convince Ndume To Withdraw For Lawan Despite Meeting
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Fake Note Withdrawn From ATM Almost Lands Nigerian University Student Heavy Beating
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Moulded By Auchi Poly, Trained By Oxford, Harvard... Meet Ebenezer Onyeagwu, The New MD/CEO Of Zenith Bank
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME NAHCO Official Hit With Wood By Customs Agents Suffers Internal Brain Damage
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Greedy Train Station Officials Hoard Tickets, Triple Prices As Abuja-Kaduna Kidnappers Scare Passengers Away From Road
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Two Nigerians Stabbed To Death In South Africa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad