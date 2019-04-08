Man With 'Roasted', Severed Human Hands Arrested In Ekiti

A 23-year-old man simply identified as Nifemi has been arrested for being in possession of a severed human hand.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday during a stop-and-search operation mounted by the Police along Ijero-Ikoro Road, Ekiti State.

According to a witness, the suspect was nabbed while going to Okemesi Ekiti through Ijero-Ikoro Road.

The source added that the young man was said to have kept the human parts in a polythene bag and was apprehended while taking it to Okemesi.

According to the witness, the suspect said he got the hands at Asa farmstead near Okemesi, and brought them to Ijero to sell to some people.

Confirming the arrest, Caleb Ikechukwu, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command said investigations had begun on the case and how to arrest the suspect's syndicates.

"Our men arrested him during one of our operations," he said. "We are gathering more facts about the case because we are aware he has been operating with some people and they have to be brought to book."