Man With 'Roasted', Severed Human Hands Arrested In Ekiti

According to the witness, the suspect said he got the hands at Asa farmstead near Okemesi, and brought them to Ijero to sell to some people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2019

A 23-year-old man simply identified as Nifemi has been arrested for being in possession of a severed human hand.

The suspect was  arrested on Saturday during a stop-and-search operation mounted by the Police along Ijero-Ikoro Road, Ekiti State.

According to a witness, the suspect was nabbed while going to Okemesi Ekiti through Ijero-Ikoro Road.

The source added that the young man was said to have kept the human parts in a polythene bag and was apprehended while taking it to Okemesi.

According to the witness, the suspect said he got the hands at Asa farmstead near Okemesi, and brought them to Ijero to sell to some people.

Confirming the arrest, Caleb Ikechukwu, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command said investigations had begun on the case and how to arrest the suspect's syndicates.

"Our men arrested him during one of our operations," he said. "We are gathering more facts about the case because we are aware he has been operating with some people and they have to be brought to book."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Six Gunned Down As Robbers Hit The Only Commercial Bank In Ondo Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Fake Note Withdrawn From ATM Almost Lands Nigerian University Student Heavy Beating
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Refuse To Release Businessman After Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Abductors Of Lagos Fire Service Director Demand Ransom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME NAHCO Official Hit With Wood By Customs Agents Suffers Internal Brain Damage
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Blade of Nigeria Air Force Helicopter Accidentally Chops Off The Head Of Aircraftman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Six Gunned Down As Robbers Hit The Only Commercial Bank In Ondo Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Me? Step Down?' — Osinbajo Fails To Convince Ndume To Withdraw For Lawan Despite Meeting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Moulded By Auchi Poly, Trained By Oxford, Harvard... Meet Ebenezer Onyeagwu, The New MD/CEO Of Zenith Bank
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Osinbajo In Closed-Door Meeting With APC Rebel Ali Ndume
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business Fake Note Withdrawn From ATM Almost Lands Nigerian University Student Heavy Beating
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Refuse To Release Businessman After Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Innoson Tells GTB: Stop Wasting Your Time... Convert The N8.8bn Debt Into Shares And hand It To Us
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Two Nigerians Stabbed To Death In South Africa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Supreme Court Ends Magnus Abe’s Dream Of Toppling Tonye Cole As Rivers APC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad