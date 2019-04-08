Sudanese Forces Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Demanding President al-Bashir's Resignation

Some officers within the Sudan Army on Monday fired tear gas at protesters who were demanding the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir has been ruling as President of Sudan since October 16, 1993, with Sudanese embarking on protests since December 19, 2018 to demand his ouster from office.

The protests started over an increase in the price of commodities by the government, but security agencies have made it a duty to clamp down on protesters.

According to the Human Rights Watch, not less than 51 people have been killed in a different clash with security agencies, with thousands of people arrested.

The protests, which hit the third day today, witnessed violence as some officers fired tear gas at protesters.

The protesters had gathered outside the Army’s headquarters in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, calling on the Army to join in.

In Sudan, the Army’s headquarters houses the President’s residence and Sudan’s Defence ministry.

Thousands of the protesters could be heard chanting anti-government songs outside the Army’s headquarters.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) had stated that the National Intelligence and Security Service fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition in order to disperse the protesters. Some of the protesters talking after the attack said soldiers were putting up barricades in streets near the compound after NISS personnel and the Police failed to dislodge the demonstrators.

“After that, security forces began firing tear gas at protesters,” a witness said.

Another witness who was not part of the protest said he could feel the effect of the tear gas in his house.

He said: “I stepped out on my balcony hearing the sound of the gas canisters and could feel the gas in the air.”

Bashir, 75, faces genocide charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) relating to extensive human rights abuses perpetrated by Sudanese forces against civilians in Darfur.

According to the United Nations, 300,000 people were killed while 2.7 million have fled their homes.