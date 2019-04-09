20 Dead, Scores Injured As 'Men In Military Uniform' Invade Kaduna Community

Twenty people have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ungwan Aku Village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Punch Newspaper, scores of persons also sustained gunshots wounds.

The community was attacked by persons in military battle dress at about 7pm on Monday.

The attackers carried weapons such as AK47 guns and machetes, and shot indiscriminately.

One of the eyewitnesses, who preferred not to be named, said: “As they shot sporadically, some of us escaped into the bush. The attackers were in military uniforms and bullet-proof vests.”

A source added that the Police came into the village in eight Hilux vans, but could not enter the bush to fish out the attackers.

Danladi Yarima, a former President of the Adara Development Association, also confirmed the killings.

The police spokesperson in the state is yet to confirm the incident, as calls and texts sent to him were yet to be responded to.

