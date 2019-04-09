20 Dead, Scores Injured As 'Men In Military Uniform' Invade Kaduna Community

One of the eyewitnesses, who preferred not to be named, said: “As they shot sporadically, some of us escaped into the bush. The attackers were in military uniforms and bullet-proof vests.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2019

Twenty people have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ungwan Aku Village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. 

According to Punch Newspaper, scores of persons also sustained gunshots wounds.

The community was attacked by persons in military battle dress at about 7pm on Monday.

The attackers carried weapons such as AK47 guns and machetes, and shot indiscriminately.

One of the eyewitnesses, who preferred not to be named, said: “As they shot sporadically, some of us escaped into the bush. The attackers were in military uniforms and bullet-proof vests.” 

A source added that the Police came into the village in eight Hilux vans, but could not enter the bush to fish out the attackers.

Danladi Yarima, a former President of the Adara Development Association, also confirmed the killings.

The police spokesperson in the state is yet to confirm the incident, as calls and texts sent to him were yet to be responded to.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ooni’s Brother, Ex-NUJ Chair, Others To Appear In Court Over 'Bungled' Housing Scheme
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Me? Step Down?' — Osinbajo Fails To Convince Ndume To Withdraw For Lawan Despite Meeting
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Six Gunned Down As Robbers Hit The Only Commercial Bank In Ondo Community
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Man With 'Roasted', Severed Human Hands Arrested In Ekiti
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Three TASUED NASU Executives To Spend 15 Years In Jail Over N6.6m Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Iran Designates US Central Command 'Terrorist Organisation'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Innoson Tells GTB: Stop Wasting Your Time... Convert The N8.8bn Debt Into Shares And hand It To Us
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy Moulded By Auchi Poly, Trained By Oxford, Harvard... Meet Ebenezer Onyeagwu, The New MD/CEO Of Zenith Bank
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Ooni’s Brother, Ex-NUJ Chair, Others To Appear In Court Over 'Bungled' Housing Scheme
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Me? Step Down?' — Osinbajo Fails To Convince Ndume To Withdraw For Lawan Despite Meeting
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Six Gunned Down As Robbers Hit The Only Commercial Bank In Ondo Community
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Man With 'Roasted', Severed Human Hands Arrested In Ekiti
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education Strange But True. Lagos School Now Takes Waste Plastic Bottles In Lieu Of Fees
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Three TASUED NASU Executives To Spend 15 Years In Jail Over N6.6m Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Iran Designates US Central Command 'Terrorist Organisation'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Buhari Laments Use Of Cyberspace To Manipulate Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Fake Note Withdrawn From ATM Almost Lands Nigerian University Student Heavy Beating
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Blade of Nigeria Air Force Helicopter Accidentally Chops Off The Head Of Aircraftman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad