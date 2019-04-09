BREAKING: INEC Confirms Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections Will Hold November 2

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states will hold on November 2, 2019.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the announcement on Tuesday evening, following a meeting of the commission to finalise the schedule for the only two governorship elections left for the year.

“The Commission at its meeting held today approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States which will hold in both States on Saturday2nd November 2019,” Okoye said in a statement.

“The official notice for both elections will be issued on 1st August 2019 while political parties that intend to sponsor candidates are to hold their primaries for the nomination of such candidates from 2nd-29th August 2019.

“Campaigns by Political Parties in public shall commence on 2nd August 2019 and end on 31st October 2019.

“The parties sponsoring candidates are required to submit the list of their agents not later than 2nd October 2019.

“The stated timelines are in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). All stakeholders are urged to take cognizance of and adhere strictly to them.

“Details of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election are on the Commission's website."

SaharaReporters, New York

