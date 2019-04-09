FG Acquires $532.8 million Grant From Islamic Development Bank

There is also the Technical Assistant Agreement Grant of $243,823.0 to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for capacity building/equipment and logistics upgrade, and the TA grant of $280,000 to the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment for the improvement of cotton, textile and garment value chain.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2019

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, has secured a $532.8 million grant from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) on behalf of the Federal Government. 

Ahmed sealed the deal in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday, describing it as meant for "technical assistance" with the ISDB Group.

The Minister said the TA agreement grant would be used to address capacity building/equipment and logistics upgrade in the Hajj Commission and for the improvement of cotton, textile and garment value chain in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

According to a statement by Paul Ella Abechi, Special Adviser to the Minister of Finance on Media and Communications, "the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) gets $243,823.0, and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment gets $280,000 respectively".

