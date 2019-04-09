Ignore PDP's Evil Machinations On Our Exclusion From Rivers Elections, APC Tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Nigerians to ignore the "evil machinations" of the opposition party on the exclusion of its candidates from the elections in Rivers State.

APC also accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of attempting to intimidate and blackmail Supreme Court judges over the exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the elections.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC's National Publicity Secretary, made the party's position known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday.

PDP had earlier accused Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's Minister of Transportation, and Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney-General of the Federation, of working to cause a constitutional crisis in the state.

Refuting the claim, Issa-Onilu said: “We are, however, well aware of the PDP’s intent to hoodwink and deceive the public; and most importantly, intimidate and blackmail our eminent Supreme Court justices into doing their bidding in respect of the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the last elections, before the apex court.

“Again, for the purpose of clarity, it needs restating that the Supreme Court has not made any pronouncement on the purported exclusion of APC candidates from the just concluded governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections in Rivers State.

“Hence, the cheap attempt by the PDP to ambush the Supreme Court with their cock and bull conspiracies should be seen for what it is, hogwash!

“We urge Nigerians to completely ignore the evil machinations of the PDP as contained in their ludicrous and false statement on the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers APC candidates in the last elections before the Supreme Court.”

