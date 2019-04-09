Police Dismiss Nine Senior Officers For Gross Misconduct

“The dismissal takes immediate effect. The Commission also approved the reduction in rank of another six officers for different cases of misconduct.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2019

Nigeria's Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of nine senior officers from the Force for gross misconduct.

The dismissal, which is to take place with immediate effect, was part of the outcome of its fifth Plenary Meeting that was held in Abuja on March 26 and 27.

Presiding over the meeting, Musiliu Adeola Smith, Chairman of PSC, also approved the demotion of six officers for different cases of misconduct.

A statement released by the commission read: “The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of nine senior Police officers for gross misconduct.

“The dismissal takes immediate effect. The Commission also approved the reduction in rank of another six officers for different cases of misconduct.”

At the meeting, the commission approved punishment for 10 officers, while CP Austin Agbonlahor was exonerated of the offence he was accused of.

“The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for five officers and reprimand for another five. One officer, CP Austin Agbonlahor, was however exonerated.

“Those dismissed were Abdul Yahaya Ahmed, a Superintendent of Police who will also be prosecuted; Adamu Damji Abare, another SP who also had his promotion from SP to CSP withdrawn before his dismissal.

“The Commission further requested the IGP to furnish it with information on the punishment awarded to other officers mentioned in the Police Investigation Reports involving SP Abare with regards to irregularities in the conduct of the 2011 recruitment exercise."

Names of other officers dismissed from the force are DSP Osondu Christian, DSP Samson Ahmidu and DSP Pius Timiala who will be prosecuted and whose promotion from DSP to SP was withdrawn.

“Four ASPs were also dismissed for various wrong doings. They are Agatha Usman, Esther Yahaya, Idris Shehu and Usman Hassan Dass. Oluwatoyin Adesope and Mansir Bako were reduced in rank from SP to DSP, while Gbenle Mathew, Tijani Saifullahi, Sadiq Idris and Alice Abbah were reduced from the rank of DSP to ASP."

The Commission said the decisions taken had been passed across to Adamu Muhammad, acting Inspector General of Police, for implementation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ooni’s Brother, Ex-NUJ Chair, Others To Appear In Court Over 'Bungled' Housing Scheme
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Shoot, Arrest One 'Of The Seven Armed Robbers' Who Killed Seven At Ondo Bank
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Three TASUED NASU Executives To Spend 15 Years In Jail Over N6.6m Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME 20 Dead, Scores Injured As 'Men In Military Uniform' Invade Kaduna Community
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police More Money Coming To The Police As Senate Passes Police Trust Fund Bill
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME In New Video, Falz Addresses Electoral Malpractice, SARS, Religion And Domestic Violence
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ozekhome Scores One Over Magu As Court Endorses Substituted Service On EFCC Boss
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Confirms Chairman, MD/CEO Of North East Development Commission
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Innoson Tells GTB: Stop Wasting Your Time... Convert The N8.8bn Debt Into Shares And hand It To Us
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ooni’s Brother, Ex-NUJ Chair, Others To Appear In Court Over 'Bungled' Housing Scheme
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Economy Moulded By Auchi Poly, Trained By Oxford, Harvard... Meet Ebenezer Onyeagwu, The New MD/CEO Of Zenith Bank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Strange But True. Lagos School Now Takes Waste Plastic Bottles In Lieu Of Fees
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Gives Budget Committee Thursday Deadline To Submit Report Or Else...
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Shoot, Arrest One 'Of The Seven Armed Robbers' Who Killed Seven At Ondo Bank
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Cancels High Court's Sacking Of APC Senator, David Umaru
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News DEVELOPING: Damaturu Residents Currently Fleeing As Boko Haram Attacks With Anti-Aircraft Guns
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Me? Step Down?' — Osinbajo Fails To Convince Ndume To Withdraw For Lawan Despite Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad