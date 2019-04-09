Police Dismiss Nine Senior Officers For Gross Misconduct

Nigeria's Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of nine senior officers from the Force for gross misconduct.

The dismissal, which is to take place with immediate effect, was part of the outcome of its fifth Plenary Meeting that was held in Abuja on March 26 and 27.

Presiding over the meeting, Musiliu Adeola Smith, Chairman of PSC, also approved the demotion of six officers for different cases of misconduct.

A statement released by the commission read: “The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of nine senior Police officers for gross misconduct.

“The dismissal takes immediate effect. The Commission also approved the reduction in rank of another six officers for different cases of misconduct.”

At the meeting, the commission approved punishment for 10 officers, while CP Austin Agbonlahor was exonerated of the offence he was accused of.

“The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for five officers and reprimand for another five. One officer, CP Austin Agbonlahor, was however exonerated.

“Those dismissed were Abdul Yahaya Ahmed, a Superintendent of Police who will also be prosecuted; Adamu Damji Abare, another SP who also had his promotion from SP to CSP withdrawn before his dismissal.

“The Commission further requested the IGP to furnish it with information on the punishment awarded to other officers mentioned in the Police Investigation Reports involving SP Abare with regards to irregularities in the conduct of the 2011 recruitment exercise."

Names of other officers dismissed from the force are DSP Osondu Christian, DSP Samson Ahmidu and DSP Pius Timiala who will be prosecuted and whose promotion from DSP to SP was withdrawn.

“Four ASPs were also dismissed for various wrong doings. They are Agatha Usman, Esther Yahaya, Idris Shehu and Usman Hassan Dass. Oluwatoyin Adesope and Mansir Bako were reduced in rank from SP to DSP, while Gbenle Mathew, Tijani Saifullahi, Sadiq Idris and Alice Abbah were reduced from the rank of DSP to ASP."

The Commission said the decisions taken had been passed across to Adamu Muhammad, acting Inspector General of Police, for implementation.