Bereavement Prevents Metuh From Appearing In Court For N400m Fraud Trial​

Counsel to Metuh, Mr Abel Ozioko, informed the court in a letter that he would be absent because he was bereaved and prayed the court for an adjournment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the ongoing trial of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Olisa Metuh, over a letter presented by his counsel to inform the court that he is bereaved.

Metuh is facing trial trial alongside his company, Destra Investment Limited, on a seven-count charge which involves laundering $2million.

He is also charged with fraudulently receiving N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Rulling on the matter, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang said that he was inclined to grant the application for an adjournment for the reasons stated by counsel.

Abang adjourned the matter until May 13, May 14 and May 15, saying the court was billed to commence Easter vacation on April 22.

