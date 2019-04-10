BREAKING: Anambra Assembly Passes Bill Reducing Cost Of Burial, Duration Of Mourning

The just passed bill provides that in the event of death, no person shall deposit any corpse in the mortuary or any place beyond two months from the day of the death. The bill also noted that from the commencement of the law, no person shall subject any relation of the deceased person to a mourning period of more than one week from the date of burial ceremony.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

The Anambra State House Of Assembly has passed a bill that seeks the reduction in the expenses of organising funeral and burial rites in the state, and to prosecute offenders.

Sponsored by Hon. Charles Ezeani, the member representing Anaocha 11 constituency, the bill was passed after due consideration by House during Wednessday's plenary session.

The just passed bill provides that in the event of death, no person shall deposit any corpse in the mortuary or any place beyond two months from the day of the death.

The bill also noted that from the commencement of the law, no person shall subject any relation of the deceased person to a mourning period of more than one week from the date of burial ceremony.

Apart from the number of days recommended for burial ceremonies, the bill equally frowns on other flamboyant means of celebration that may cause destruction of property, gunshots, praise-singing, blocking of roads and streets during burial ceremonies; it also states that defaulters shall be punished in accordance with the law.

It further states that burial ceremonies in the state shall be for one day.

The bill further stipulates that during burial and funeral ceremonial activities, the family of the deceased shall provide entertainment for their kindred, relatives and other sympathizers at their own discretion.

Speaking further on the signifance of the  bill, Charles Ezeani, the sponsor of the bill who represents Anaocha 2 Constituency, maintained that the bill also made provision for a monitoring and implementation committee that would enforce the law as well as their responsibilities.

The lawmaker described  the bill as "an important and great achievement by the 6th Anambra Assembly", as it had put to rest the high cost of burial and funeral activities in the state.

Rita Maduagwu, Speaker of the Assembly, commended the lawmakers on the quick passage of the bill, saying it would "moderate burial expenses in the state".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Cancels High Court's Sacking Of APC Senator, David Umaru
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Accused Lecturer's Wife In Prison For Failing To Protect Ochanya
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Environment Traditional Ruler, Cleric Among Nine Sentenced To Prison For Defecating In Public
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Ignorance Pervades Nigeria's Judiciary, Says Kanu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ozekhome Scores One Over Magu As Court Endorses Substituted Service On EFCC Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME After Four Years, Police Arrest 'Most Wanted Armed Robber-Kidnapper' Terrorising Kogi-Ondo-Edo Travellers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents 'Meet Their Waterloo' In Damaturu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Cancels High Court's Sacking Of APC Senator, David Umaru
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Accused Lecturer's Wife In Prison For Failing To Protect Ochanya
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Environment Traditional Ruler, Cleric Among Nine Sentenced To Prison For Defecating In Public
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 446 Nigerians Currently In UAE Prisons, Says Ambassador
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Broken Bottles In The Air, One Killed In Supremacy Battle Between Two Lagos Cult Groups
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Ignorance Pervades Nigeria's Judiciary, Says Kanu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News DEVELOPING: Damaturu Residents Currently Fleeing As Boko Haram Attacks With Anti-Aircraft Guns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ozekhome Scores One Over Magu As Court Endorses Substituted Service On EFCC Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad