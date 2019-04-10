BREAKING: Anambra Assembly Passes Bill Reducing Cost Of Burial, Duration Of Mourning

The Anambra State House Of Assembly has passed a bill that seeks the reduction in the expenses of organising funeral and burial rites in the state, and to prosecute offenders.

Sponsored by Hon. Charles Ezeani, the member representing Anaocha 11 constituency, the bill was passed after due consideration by House during Wednessday's plenary session.

The just passed bill provides that in the event of death, no person shall deposit any corpse in the mortuary or any place beyond two months from the day of the death.

The bill also noted that from the commencement of the law, no person shall subject any relation of the deceased person to a mourning period of more than one week from the date of burial ceremony.

Apart from the number of days recommended for burial ceremonies, the bill equally frowns on other flamboyant means of celebration that may cause destruction of property, gunshots, praise-singing, blocking of roads and streets during burial ceremonies; it also states that defaulters shall be punished in accordance with the law.

It further states that burial ceremonies in the state shall be for one day.

The bill further stipulates that during burial and funeral ceremonial activities, the family of the deceased shall provide entertainment for their kindred, relatives and other sympathizers at their own discretion.

Speaking further on the signifance of the bill, Charles Ezeani, the sponsor of the bill who represents Anaocha 2 Constituency, maintained that the bill also made provision for a monitoring and implementation committee that would enforce the law as well as their responsibilities.

The lawmaker described the bill as "an important and great achievement by the 6th Anambra Assembly", as it had put to rest the high cost of burial and funeral activities in the state.

Rita Maduagwu, Speaker of the Assembly, commended the lawmakers on the quick passage of the bill, saying it would "moderate burial expenses in the state".