Broken Bottles In The Air, One Killed In Supremacy Battle Between Two Lagos Cult Groups

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

Two cultist groups in the Fadeyi area of Lagos clashed on Wednesday, resulting in the death of one plus commotion that prompted the closure of shops and other businesses in the area.

At about 12:38pm when SaharaReporters arrived the vicinity to monitor the situation, some street boys had blocked the Ikorodu Road under the bridge at the old Fadeyi Bus-stop.

A resident also working with the Bussed Rapid Transport (BRT) told SaharaRepporters that the fight had been in the offing for a while.

”They are fighting over supremacy; we had been hearing they wanted to fight for quite a while," he said.

"The cause of this fight is that the two sides of Fadeyi want to know who is supreme over the other. They started fighting at about 10:00am."

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) who asked not to be named told SaharaReporters that the fight initially started on Ikorodu Road, with the two warring factions throwing bottles at each other.

"Before you knew it, they started bringing out guns" he said.

He and other residents confirmed that a man, identified to be motorcycle rider for a logistics company, was killed at Shiro Street.

SaharaReporters observed that shops that initially opened in the morning had been locked, with their owners fearing for the worst.

Two Police vans were parked at Adewusi Street and one at Shiro Street beside Oando filling Station, with officers of the Police sighted at strategic points in a bid to restore calm and order to the area.

