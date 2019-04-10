Man Accused Of Collecting N2.4m To Perform Spiritual Cleansing

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

A 51-year-old man has been arraigned at the Ebute Meta Magistrate Court for allegedly obtaining N2.4million under the pretext of conducting spiritual cleansing on another man.

The man, identified as Temitope Adeoye, appeared before the court on Tuesday, on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and obtaining under false pretence.

Inspector Kehinde Omisakin, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendant obtained the sum from one Yusuf Akanbi under the pretext of performing spiritual cleansing on him to enable him to attract favour.

Omisakin also submitted that the defendant presented counterfeit $40,700 to Akanbi as genuine, so as to entice him.

Adeoye, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Komolafe granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties each in the like sum. 

She adjourned the case till May 9.

