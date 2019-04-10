Traditional Ruler, Cleric Among Nine Sentenced To Prison For Defecating In Public





An Ekiti Magistrates' Court has sentenced nine people, including one traditional title holder and a cleric, to six months in prison for open defecation.

The sentence was pronounced on Wednessday.

Those convicted were arraigned for various sanitation offences, including non-availability of toilet facilities in their houses, non-availability of waste bins, and defecating in the open.

While delivering the judgement, Adeosun Abayomi, the Magistrate, lamented the environmental nuisance caused by open defecation.

However, he made options of fines ranging from N5,000 to N15,000 available to the convicts.

The Magistrate court also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of nine other persons who failed to honour the court's summons for similar offence.

He ordered the Police to present them for prosecution on April 25, 2018.