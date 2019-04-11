BREAKING: After al-Bashir's Ouster, Sudan Releases All Political Prisoners

A brief statement by the National Security and Intelligence Service announced the freedom for political detainees but did not expressly indicate when the release would take place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2019

The security agency in Sudan has granted freedom to all political detainees, following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir, President of the country, from office.

Al-Bashir, who has been President of Sudan since masterding a coup d'etat in 1989, stepped down on Wednesday. 

Nevertheless, this will be welcome news to tens of thousands of Sudanese who are celebrating al-Bashir's outster on the streets of Khartoum.

Washington Post, though, quoted Sudanese activists behind months-long protests against al-Bashir as saying hundreds who were detained over the demonstrations have already been freed.

The activists spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Two senior Sudanese officials said the Army forced al-Bashir to step down but the circumstances of the apparent ouster remain unclear.

